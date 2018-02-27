SBWC workshops helps young girls unlock their potential

The first workshop, ‘Unlock Your Potential’, which was held recently, helped the girls explore their potential career options and understand which subjects would benefit them when choosing specific fields of study, as well as introduce them to careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM).
The second workshop ‘Creative Robotics with Coding’, will focus on robotics, coding and mechanics, and will take place on March 3. This the hands-on experience will give girls a clearer idea of what is needed to break into the field of robotics, especially with the rapid technological advances and the developments in the field of robotics and artificial intelligence.
The two workshops are in partnership with Sharjah Girl Guides (SGG) and aim to teach young girls that the decisions they make now may have a dramatic effect on their personal and professional lives in their future.
Sheikha Hind bint Majid Al Qasimi, Acting Chairperson of SBWC, said: “There is an increasing need for girls who are still in a learning environment to understand that they are undergoing a stage of transition from education to occupation. These workshops are in-line with the global push for more women in STEAM fields, which remain male-dominated. It is important to introduce young girls to these fields early, so that they understand them and see them as viable career option and take the necessary steps to follow that career path if they feel are passionate about them.”
“As we look to broaden those girls’ horizons, we have the perfect partner in Sharjah Girl Guides who share our own goals of stimulation, motivation and giving back to the community. These girls will not only be able to forge their own path, whether in a traditional or non-traditional sector, but will also continue women’s increasing influence on Sharjah’s and the UAE’s economies.”
Starting its journey in 2002, Sharjah Business Women Council aims to drive women entrepreneur’s integration into the global economy, support economic output of the nation, and social development of the Emirate of Sharjah.
Interested applicants wishing to register can download SBWC application and to know more information about the workshop.
To achieve this aim, SBWC engages in delivering a range of programmes and initiatives including conferences, seminars, workshops and research that supports potential and existing entrepreneurs in Sharjah. It also forges partnerships with government, private organisations and foundations in the UAE and beyond.
For more information about SBWC, visit www.sbwc.ae. For enquiries about how to become a member, call the SBWC call center 055 1237292 or send an email to [email protected], or download SBWC mobile application.
