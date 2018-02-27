Plan to expand WHO Healthy Cities Programme to all areas of Sharjah

Meeting at the Sharjah Health Authority headquarters under the chairmanship of Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, Director of Sharjah Health Authority, the Executive Committee identified various geographic areas of the Emirate for the expansion of the WHO Programme. It also elected heads of teams to supervise the enforcement of each criteria of the world body. The Committee also decided to create an electronic database or a smart application to facilitate easy access to the WHO Healthy Cities Programme and its criteria.

The responsibility of enforcing WHO criteria was assigned to members of the Executive Committee as follows: Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muhairi for Community Organisation and Mobilisation for Health and Development; Sheikha Najla Ali Al Mualla for Water, Sanitation, Food Safety and Air Pollution; Hanadi Al Yafei for Cooperation, Partnership and Inter-sectoral Advocacy; Abdullah Al Mehrazi for Community Information System; Khalifa Al Marri for Emergency Preparedness and Response; Hessa Al Hammadi for Media Committee; Hessa Al Khaja for Education and Literacy; and Kholoud Al Nuaimi for Skills Development, Vocational Training and Capacity Building.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Al Muhairi emphasised the importance of Sharjah’s recognition as the first Arab city to join the WHO’s Healthy Cities Programme. This, he stressed, needs to be developed and maintained in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has passionately supported the initiative, together with the Sharjah Executive Council. The meeting discussed the mechanisms and procedures of enforcing the standards of WHO Healthy Cities Programme in all regions of the Emirate.

The Committee called for mobilising resources and involving all stakeholders to implement the norms of the Healthy Cities Programme, identifying and evolving appropriate strategies and mechanisms to boost the health profile of the Emirate. It also agreed to set up a scientific database to follow up on the healthy development plan and the various other health impact factors in coordination with all relevant sectors in the Emirate.

The panel also discussed a strategic plan to follow up on the programme through institutional and community partnership in order to expand the accreditation of Sharjah Health City and the addition of other previously approved areas.

The meeting was attended by Sheikha Najla Ali Al Mualla, Director of Central Laboratories Department at Sharjah Municipality, Hessa Al Khaja, Director of Sharjah Educational Zone, Brigadier General Khalifa Al Marri, Deputy Director General of Resources and Support Services at Sharjah Police General Directorate, Dr Amira Al Khaja, Director of Primary Healthcare Centres at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, Hessa Al Hammadi, Manager of Government Communication Department at the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, Hanadi Al Yafei, Director of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Abdullah Al Mehrazi, Director of Innovation and Development at the Department of Statistics and Community Development, and Kholoud Al Nuaimi, Director of Social Licencing at the Social Services Department.