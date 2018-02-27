SIA introduces Waffer Programme to employees

The event enabled the employees to learn about the benefits offered by Waffer, and to take a look at the services that can be obtained through it, as well as learning about the companies and institutions that participate and the offers provided. This enabled the employees to make effective use of Waffer in the best possible way.

The programme features the benefits and discounts offered by Waffer, introduced as part of the Government’s drive to offer great benefits to employees and provide them with services and facilities in order to motivate them to give their best at work.

The Directorate of Human Resources in Sharjah launched Waffer programme in 2013 to provide many discounts and benefits to all employees of the departments and bodies of the Government of Sharjah through cooperation with private sector institutions. Waffer is highly appreciated by the employees of Sharjah government departments.