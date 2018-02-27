SEC discusses resolution on sales of real estate units in Sharjah

During the meeting, SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

After the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed the annual report of the Supreme Committee of Human Resources for the year 2017. Dr. Tariq bin Khadem, Chairman of the Human Resources Department briefed the attendees on the Supreme Committee’s main achievements during the last three years.

During the meeting, The Council also reviewed the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD)’s initiative that aims to develop the investment environment in all its aspects for entrepreneurs and investors. The Council praised the SEDD's keenness to facilitate the procedures and provide the best services to the clients and investors.

The Council has further issued Resolution No. (7) of 2018 pertaining to the amendment of the SEC’s Resolution No. (5) of 2018 regarding the establishment of the Higher Committee of the Sharjah Social Security Fund (SSSF).

The Council discussed a draft resolution on the sales of real estate units in the Emirate of Sharjah. The Council also was briefed on the terms, decisions and regulations pertaining to the sales and registrations of the real estate units. The Council members submitted a number of recommendations. The SEC directed for further study and cooperation between the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department (SRERD) and the general secretariat of the Council to serve the objectives of this Resolution.

The Council was briefed on the report submitted by the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on the traffic flows, as part of the development and maintenance of the Sharjah Beach Corniche Road.