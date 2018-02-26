Facilitating access to books for visually impaired people is a basic right not a charity: Bodour Al Qasimi

Sheikha Bodours words came while attending a first-of-its-kind forum about the Marrakesh Treaty recently organised by UAE Ministry of Economy, in cooperation with the World Intellectual Property Organisation, (WIPO) to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired, or Otherwise Print Disabled.

The Marrakesh VIP Treaty, MVT, is a treaty that allows for copyright exceptions to facilitate the creation of accessible versions of books and other copyrighted works for visually impaired persons.

The forum was attended by experts and specialists, especially in the field of copyright from the WIPO along Emirati writers, people of determination with visual impairment as well as cultural representatives in addition to representatives from federal and local authorities.

The MVT is part of the WIPO Copyright Treaty a special agreement under the Berne Convention that deals with the protection of works and the rights of their authors in the digital environment managed by the WIPO, which was put into action on 30th September 2016.

"Today, after two years of signing the Marrakesh treaty, we still face some serious challenges that hinder its implementation. Copyrights cases, particularly those of audiobooks are key challenges we are discussing in these panels that should go on until we reach a consensus," said Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi.

"We also have to overcome the challenges that face exchanging those titles internationally to increase the overall number of permeable and distributable copies, and reduce the complexity that impedes effective access for differently-abled people. At the same time, we must eliminate all bureaucratic and administrative obstacles preventing the implementation of this treaty. All governments should understand that facilitating access to books for visually impaired people is one of their basic rights and not a charity, because knowledge is strength," she added.

"We have access to information and knowledge at any time we want, while millions of visually impaired people worldwide do not even have this simple choice. We cannot tolerate neither can we accept this situation, and we should do whatever we can to change it through practically implementing the Marrakesh treaty as soon as possible," Sheikha Bodour underscored.

Adopted on 27th June 2013 in Marrakesh, Morocco, the Treaty, which has a clear humanitarian and social development dimension, serves a main goal aimed at the creation of a set of mandatory limitations and exceptions for the benefit of the blind, visually impaired and otherwise print disabled.

According to the WHO, there are more than 285 million blind or visually impaired people in the world with around 90 percent living in developing countries. A WIPO survey conducted in 2006 has found that less than 60 countries provide in their national copyright laws a series of limitations and exceptions that contain special provisions for persons with visual impairments, such as the availability of copyrighted texts in Braille format or in the print format in an enlarged font or in an audio format.

A report from the World Blind Union shows that fewer than ten percent of the books published annually on a global scale are available in accessible formats for visually impaired individuals.

Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi, Under-Secretary of Economic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, said that the UAE has always played a leading role in the unified efforts to support various regional and international initiatives and agreements focused on achieving human development goals, improvement of social justice and the provision of equal rights, serving the vision to provide a healthy living environment that drives in prosperity to a regional and international environment.

"The forum represents the Ministry's efforts to increase and reinforce awareness of the agreement across the country's literary and cultural communities while also reviewing resulted obligations and benefits and the move to provide interactive dialogue with related institutes, and discussing the efficient use of the terms of the agreement in support of the strategic objectives and directions of the country," he added.

Al Shehhi noted that the UAE was the first Arab country to join the agreement and among the first 20 countries to be authenticate and submit it to the organisation, which consolidates that UAE's prestigious record of taking part in initiatives that help people with determination and guaranteeing their rights to learning, working and being creative.