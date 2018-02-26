Sharjah Finance Department wins the Smart Government Shield Award 2018

Waleed Al Sayegh, Director General of the Finance Department, received the award from Dr. Abdul Rahim Allam, Secretary General of the Smart Government Shield Award, during a glittering ceremony held on February 24th in the Egyptian Capital, Cairo. The award was handed in the presence of Dr. Hala Al-Saeed, Minister of Planning, Follow-up and Administrative Reform, a number of senior officials and the heads and directors of a large number of government institutions and private companies from various Arab countries.

Waleed Al Sayegh said: "We are delighted to have won this prestigious Arab award, which reflects our efforts to establish an innovative financial system. This system promotes sustainability and prosperity and reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin MOhamad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the extensive efforts exerted by our human resources to achieve excellence and leadership in the management of liquidity and government spending."

Al-Sayegh said that TAHSEEL system is one of the most exceptional electronic financial systems in the Arab world, because it depends on speed and accuracy in the completion of financial transactions for customers. It also avoids the risks and problems associated with the daily monetary dealings. In addition, it responds to the government's initiatives to automate government revenue, abolish cash dealings, facilitate transactions for dealers and promotes easy and efficient dealings.

The Smart Receipt System, TAHSEEL, developed by Finance Department in 2007, is a unique e-payment system that is implemented across all government departments in Sharjah. It has enabled customers to pay the charges of government services and transactions 24 hours a day through a variety of options including TAHSEEL card, credit cards, electronic receipt and cheques, which not only brings flexibility and ease, but also security.

The Arab Smart Government Shield Award is awarded by the Arab Internet Award Academy to those governments and official institutions in the Arab countries, whose applications and technologies are compatible with the international standards of official websites, while providing government services and disseminating knowledge to the public through websites and social networking sites.