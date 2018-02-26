SBFO: Everyone to play a part in ‘Child Friendly City’ status

The discussion panels aimed to identify a strategy framework for the SBFO to promote the objectives and achievements among the community, enhancing the role of media and childcare institutions in joint civil society-government action.

Communication and marketing expert Peggy Hanna, Marketing and Strategic Communication Consultant at the Lebanese American University, conducted the sessions with key stakeholders, including the marketing team of the SBFO, journalists and media, to recognise and establish the most effective methods of supporting and motivating children.

The first panel’s recommendations underscored the importance of a fully integrated system of state institutions and civil society organisations and the environments which nurture children including families, schools, communities and places of lifestyle and leisure.

The second session featured personnel of Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Leaders and Innovators, and the four institutions that fall under its umbrella, as well as the Supreme Council for Family Affairs’ Social Services Department and Child Safety Campaign, Sharjah Childhood Protection Network, the Community Police Department at Sharjah Police, and Sharjah Book Authority. The participants discussed not only the best methods to provide the ideal environment that ensures children’s safety and security, but also the role of parents and teachers in raising awareness among students on the fundamentals of child friendly cities.

Other discussions involved children and young adults, including members of Sharjah Children (6-12 years), Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah (13-18 years), students from Victoria International School, students from Al Layyah Kindergarten (affiliated to Sharjah Education Council), and a host of parents from parent councils also affiliated to Sharjah Education Council.

Further sessions hosted representatives from the University of Sharjah, the American University of Sharjah, Sharjah Urban Planning Council’s Prevention and Safety Authority, Sharjah Media City (Shams), Sharjah Government Media Bureau and Government Communication Department employees.

The discussions concluded with students from Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, their supervisors, teachers and parents.

The sessions also promoted the project’s objectives to provide children with an environment that enables them to understand their rights and contribute to building the city in which they live, elevating their education, culture, skills and well-being.

Dr. Hessa Khalfan Al Ghazal, Executive Director of Sharjah Baby Friendly Office, said: “These panels expand the scope and scale of institutions developing strategic plans for the project, in line with the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.”

“We developed many highly progressive ideas and recommendations to consider in actioning a fully integrated strategic plan with all relevant stakeholders. This will expand the collaboration of all official entities and civil society organisations which is so important given the crucial gains from Sharjah’s recognition as a Child Friendly City,” she added.

Peggy Hanna recommended increasing the participation of all members of the community and underscored the importance of placing the focus on children as the most instrumental part of the initiative, giving them the opportunity to make their own choices on the issues that matter to them.

“The key theme of the plan underlies fostering the concept of a Child Friendly City as an everyday culture, starting with the family, which is a fundamental element in this equation. Children’s favourite experiences and places all play a vital role in building part of their character and personality,” she said.