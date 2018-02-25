Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi takes part in ‘Walk United’

The initiative aims to engage and integrate people of disability into social occasions and initiatives and to urge the community to participate in voluntary work.

The event was organised following directions of the Sharjah Executive Council, where the organising committee of the Championship was formed in the emirate, which will host some delegations to review the preparations necessary to host the main delegations. The emirate of Sharjah was assigned to host the 44-member Sri Lankan delegation in March 2018.

Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, along with a wide range of community and official groups, toured the various corners of Al Majaz Waterfront, the venue of the event.

Watching some of the competitions of people of disability organised on the sidelines of the event, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem said that he was pleased to participate in the event and with the distinguished attendance of Sharjah government agencies, institutions and departments, and students, saying that this reflects the great attention the Emirate of Sharjah attaches to people of disability.

He also praised the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and the Honourary President of the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services to this category of the community in the various educational and sporting fields, and the follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, to provide all forms of support for people with disabilities and integrate them into society through the different specialised institutions and events.

Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, Minister of Community Development affirmed that holding Walk United in Sharjah adds more significance to the initiative in light of the efforts exerted by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, to make people of disability a priority in future plans.

She added that the participation of Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi gives the "Walk United" initiative a great deal of support for the emirate's local and international reputation, not only in empowering the people of disability and setting up centres for their rehabilitation and training in various skills, but also for instilling the culture of development in the new generations by encouraging them to volunteer and be altruistic to safeguard the dignity of society.

Participating in the event along with Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem were Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander in Chief of Sharjah Police; Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of Human Resources Department; Dr. Saeed Musabah Al Kaabi, Chairman of Sharjah Educational Council; Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority; Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafi, Director of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services; several officials, government employees, a host of Sharjah universities’ and schools’ students in addition to several people of disability centres.