Sharjah Police, French Embassy discuss cooperation

This came during a meeting Colonel Abdullah Ibrahim bin Nassar, Director of the Police Training Institute at the Sharjah Police General Command Headquarters, held at his office Sunday, with Laurent Kozani, Regional Security Attache at the French Embassy and his visiting delegation.

The two sides also discussed benefiting from their mutual expertise and skills, in line with the goals of the Sharjah Police General Command.

During the meeting, Colonel Nassar expressed his appreciation for the cooperation between the police departments in overall training, to help improve the skills of police recruits and in line with the UAE’s vision to be among the safest countries in the world by 2021. He also highlighted the willingness of the Sharjah Police to strengthen its training cooperation with the French National Police.

Kozani expressed his desire to support the cooperation and strengthen the overall bilateral ties between the two sides, by outlining the international training procedures followed by the police in France.