Al Qasba: Laidback leisure for the entire family

Safe for the little ones and easily navigable, Al Qasba has something interesting on the offer for people with diverse interests. The Eye of the Emirates wheel, the musical fountain, a kids fun zone, boat tours and individual water karts to take around the picturesque Al Qasba canal, book stores for children and adults, and a selection of eateries that offer elaborate meals as well as quick bites from around the world are some of the attractions here.

Sultan Muhammad Shattaf, Manager of Al Qasba, said: “We are committed to making each visit feel unique for all our guests, no matter how many times they have been before. There is a great mix of activities and facilities to choose from here, and is therefore considered an ideal day out for the entire family. Whether it is a case of seeing the emirate from the sky, or touring it on the water, Al Qasba offers a true taste of Sharjah in all its glory, and ensures safety, security and privacy to all its visitors.”

The Eye of the Emirates – A Breathtaking Bird’s Eye View

The Eye of the Emirates Wheel is one of Sharjah’s key attractions at Al Qasba, with its outstanding panoramic views of Sharjah and Dubai. The 60-metre wheel features 42 air-conditioned cabins, providing the ideal opportunity to take fantastic photos of Heart of the emirate and Al Mamzar.

Al Qasba Musical Fountain – Where Water Waltzes

The Al Qasba Musical Fountain performs a series of mesmerising shows with water and light dancing perfectly synchronised to music in a display that never ceases to captivate the audience. The fountain features seven shows a day from 5:00 pm to 11:30 pm, from Saturday to Wednesday, and until 12:30 am on Thursdays and Fridays.



Restaurants and Cafés – Exquisite Eateries

Al Qasba offers visitors the chance to taste some of the most delicious dishes around the world, ranging from unmistakably local cuisine to the finest international fare. The cafés and restaurants, which line the walkways add a sublime continental taste to traditional Arabic setting, serving a banquet of delicious delights as late as midnight every day.



Boat Tours – Travelling in Style on Water

Al Qasba provides marine lovers with the chance to enjoy a supremely serene journey overlooking the dazzling local landscapes via electric boats and the Sharjah tours boats. As with all the attractions, both types meet the very highest safety standards where visitors tour Al Qasba’s Water Canal, taking in panoramic views of the waterways, bridges and modern towers.



The timing of the electric boat tours is from 10:00 am to 1:00 am, while the Sharjah Boat Tours start from 4:00 pm to midnight from Saturday to Wednesday and to 1:00 am on Thursdays and Fridays.

Kids Fun House and Outdoor Playing Areas – Games and Engagement

Focusing on the concept of ‘edutainment’, the Kids Fun House represents a world of wonders for children of all ages. It features an array of educational games, highlighting Al Qasba’s commitment to the welfare and nurturing of children, providing them with an engaging and exciting setting.

The Kids Fun House is an indoor facility where children can take part in all the activities with their young friends and families in one place – a safe zone that once again meets the highest safety standards.

The attraction features a dedicated area for toddlers aged 1-3 years, a game corner designed as a beauty centre for girls and a clinic house to raise children’s awareness on healthy habits and looking after themselves, as well as a game corner for older children. The Kids Fun House is supervised by a team of experienced and dedicated child-care experts.

The Kids Fun House is open from 10:00 am to midnight during the week, until 1:00am on Thursdays and from 1:00 pm to 1:00 am on Fridays. Al Qasba also provides children with an outdoor game zone, which includes an array of inflatable and rubber toys, as well as many other thrilling activities, which ensure children’s safety and provide them with a fun-filled recreational environment.