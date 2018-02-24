SCD launches Kaizen Programme to Improve business processes in diverse sectors

The Kaizen Programme is an administrative system that was first introduced and practiced in Japan before it had spread throughout the world, and has since become a general approach embraced by several business organisations. The programme focuses on introducing new innovative steps that help achieve continued development in all business aspects. It aims to reduce waste in time, effort and resources, and deal with challenges better through scientific methods.



SCD has opened registrations for directors of departments and heads of administrative sections in public and private organisations. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree, must be fluent in spoken and written English, and must participate in a five-day educational trip to Japan, which is an essential part of the programme.

To register in the programme, candidates must send their CV along with a copy of their passport to [email protected] .

The Kaizen programme, sponsored by Fast Building Contracting, will be implemented across seven days in Sharjah from March, 13-22, 2018, specifically, 13 - 15, and 19 - 22. The training course will take place at the Al Thuraya Hall at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm. The course includes a five-day intensive training session in Nagoya, Japan's fourth-largest city by population, where trainees will take a benchmarking tour of the city from March 25-31.

Jassem Al Blooshi, Member of the Board of Trustees of Rubu' Qarn Foundation, said: “The programme is in line with SCD’s strategy to raise efficiency of young business leaders and meet the needs for future development plans in Sharjah and the UAE. The programme will allow young leaders to acquire the skills and expertise necessary to solidify their leadership, creativity and innovation at their workplaces. It will also give them greater capacity to cope with challenges and improve business processes in order to provide the best outcomes.”

Al Blooshi added: “We are pleased to launch this innovative training programme, which has achieved worldwide popularity and impressive success in Japan and beyond, due to its role in restructuring business to eliminate waste in processes. This reflects positively on the work at organisations, companies, staff members and clients.”

Engineer Fathy Afana, CEO of Fast Building Contracting Company, said: “Our contribution to this global programme reflects our commitment to provide highly qualified human resources to support growth and progress in Sharjah. The Kaizen programme will also enhance the development of young people’s ability to serve their country and enable them to continue the nation’s strong leadership.”

Afana noted that public-private cooperation is instrumental in maintaining the vision of the Emirati leadership and ensures economic diversity, increasing the UAE’s competitiveness. He reaffirmed that the efforts of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation and its affiliated institutions will continue to have a significant impact in the future, leading to greater progress in the UAE.

Kaizen, a Japanese word that means ‘change for better’, refers to activities carried out at a slow but steady pace to improve all functions involving all employees in an organisation who learn how to spot and eliminate waste in business processes.

It was created by Taiichi Ohno, a Japanese industrial engineer and businessman, to overcome challenges facing major factories and financial institutions after the Second World War through slow changes in the work, but in the end, ensures the continuous improvement of procedures and reducing waste. After the success of this administrative strategy in bringing about a paradigm shift in companies’ work in Japan, it turned into a standardised method for developing the various aspects of life globally.

Established in 2005, Sharjah for Capability Development is one of the four entities of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, which operates under the vision and leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation. It is a membership-based community comprised of over 800 dedicated young members who contribute to the overall objectives of the organisation through suggestions, ideas, initiatives, activities and voluntary work. Their flagship program, Sharjah Leadership Program, has produced 380+ graduates – UAE nationals above 18 years of age.