SSSD, DSCD sign MoU

The MoU aims to strengthen the partnership and technical and technological co-operation between both sides, by supporting their exchange of information and data and structuring and developing their statistical work, to achieve the strategic and sustainable goals of the Sharjah Government.

According to the MoU, both sides will work together to improve Sharjah’s statistical system and administrative data while upgrading its metadata, according to the highest international standards and the country’s directives to develop the national statistical system, to advance its development and planning indexes, as per best international practices and based on a programme that includes a deadline to succeed in social, economic, population, environmental and related indexes.

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development in Sharjah, and Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Chairman of the Social Services Department, in the presence of officials and department directors from both sides.

Al Marri pointed out that the MoU will enable the department to receive accurate statistical data and make decisions that will improve its services, which will benefit the local community.

He added that the strong relations between both authorities aim to promote the exchange of available information, statistical data, expertise and technologies, in line with the ambitious goals of the Sharjah Government to improve its institutional performance and achieve its strategic goals and the general interest of community members.

Al Thani praised the efforts of the Social Services Department and its contributions to Sharjah’s sustainable development while stressing that the MoU is a further step in the work of the Department of Statistics and Community Development to strengthen its strategic partnership with various government institutions, to support the emirate’s sustainable development.