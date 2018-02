Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi stressed the importance of theatrical festivals in enhancing artistic awareness through their informative and purposeful shows.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”on the sidelines of his attendance of the activities of the Festival, Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi said that the third edition of the festival presents the audience with a fatty meal of rich and exceptional theatrical shows. He also praised the inaugural show describing it as purposeful.