Smart monitoring of outdoor insulators is accurate, cost-effective and protects people's lives

During the workshop, which was attended by a group of specialists and a number of interested students, Dr. Al-Hag said outdoor insulators are extremely important in the electrical network as they are responsible for insulting electric power transmission lines.

These insulators usually face some problems such as erosion and collapse due to the surrounding natural factors such as air pollution, humidity and intense dust, he said, adding that the problems are exacerbated by erosion and direct human sabotage such as collision with solid objects or exposure to fire and the like.

Al-Hag explained that this problem is very common in the Gulf region, which has special weather conditions such as high humidity and intense dust, and consequently more regular inspections should be carried out and the insulators should be frequently washed, which would affect their life time.

Al Hag said: “It is important to check these insulators regularly by electricity companies. The high cost of regular inspection, which requires a helicopter to be hired, coupled with the dangers possibly faced by inspectors, prompted us to look for new methods of inspection before a major problem arises and the posts carrying these power transmission lines collapse due to eroded insulators.”

Dr. Al Hag pointed out that workshop is aimed at introducing a smart monitoring method using artificial intelligence to reduce costs and bringing hazards to a minimum, adding that clear plans should be made for monitoring and washing electric power transmission lines.