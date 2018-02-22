Instil love of engineering in children from an early age, urge experts

This came in a workshop on the ‘Future Engineers’ organised by the Department of Public Works as part of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah activities at Al Majaz Waterfront.

The workshop was conducted by engineers Bashayr Al Mansouri, Sherif Alaa Eddin and Arwa Al Zaabi and attracted enthusiastic response from students of various schools in Sharjah.

The main objective of the workshop was to generate an interest in engineering as a rewarding career option among Emirati children.

The workshop featured a number of interactive tools and activities in which children were made to guess the tools used in engineering such as the meter used to measure lengths and the laser distance measurement device.

Besides, participating children were introduced to a number of safety tools such as safety shoes, which protects against accidents like falling building materials, safety glasses, which protect eyes from harmful particles and chemicals, and safety gloves, which are used to protect hands from construction equipment and chemicals.

On this occasion, a video presentation was also made about the requirements and methods of building a house from a scratch. The video pointed out that there are four basic elements for building the structure of any house - the base, columns, beams and ceiling.

The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.