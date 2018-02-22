Haitham bin Saqr attends Kalba Municipality strategic partners’ honouring ceremony

The attendees included more than70 public and private agencies that played a prominent role in the success of the Municipality's activities during the past year.

The ceremony was also attended by a number of officials and a host of Eastern Region heads and employees of government and private sector departments.

In his inaugural speech on the occasion, Engineer Khalfan Abdullah bin Issa Al Thabahi, Director of Kalba Municipality, stressed the importance of the contribution of all institutions in the Year of Zayed, and the importance of innovation and development in the work of the municipality staff, emphasising the need to work in a team spirit and to uphold the public interest.

Concluding his speech, Eng. Al Thabahi thanked all those who have contributed to the success of the activities of the city of Kalba, before the audience watched a video on the achievements and activities of the Municipality during the past year.

Flanked by Salem bin Mohammed Al Naqbi, member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Engineer Khalfan Abdullah bin Issa Al Thabahi, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi honoured the strategic partners, media representatives and collaborators.

Then, Al Thabahi presented a commemorative gift to Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi in recognition of his constant support for the municipality’s activities and work.