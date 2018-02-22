Sharjah Ladies Run to Donate Part of Registration Fees to Cancer Charity

The event, dedicated exclusively to female participants, is an opportunity for members of the community to help cancer patients to keep up with the 2018 Year of Zayed, highlighting the spirit of selflessness epitomised by the UAE’s founding father. The tie-up with FoCP is SLC’s first charity initiative of the Year of Zayed and emphasises its corporate social responsibility by contributing to the welfare certain communities and giving back to society. A stand by FoCP will be present at the event that will accept monetary donations from participants and visitors, the stand will also feature professionals from the SLC beauty salon, Orchid Beauty Boutique to accept hair donations from women that will be used to benefit cancer patients at FoCP.



The 2018 Year of Zayed not only marks 100 years since the birth of the founding father of the UAE but also aims to instill his values of tolerance, progression, leadership and charity across the country.

Khawla Al Serkal, Director General of Sharjah Ladies Club,quoted: “SLC is committed to ensure that the FoCP community benefits from our events throughout the year and being able to harness the popularity of Sharjah Ladies Run is an ideal way to encourage members of the public to contribute to the cause.



“Sharjah Ladies Run is perfectly aligned with SLC’s message ofthe wellbeing benefits of a healthy lifestyle. The run itself will form part of that fitness regime and provide a key incentive for the participants. Knowing that they will be supporting FoCP will certainly add to that.”



For its 5th edition, under the slogan ‘Glow with the Flow!’, SLR, taking place on March 9, 2018, includes a 5km and 10km category at Sharjah University City, which is adjacent to Sharjah Library near the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences, a convenient location for women across the country to access and participate in the event.