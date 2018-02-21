We are all responsible: Play by disabled youth wins hearts and minds all around

The play, presented by the SCHS, on the main stage of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah celebrations at Al Majaz Waterfront on Tuesday attracted a full house with many families and children standing around to watch the play.



With its universal message of humanity, fellowship and caring for each other as members of a family and the larger society, the play drew repeated applause from the audience.



The play has been written and directed by Mohamed Bakr Taha, Manager of the Art for All Centre. Taha and his team of actors and the SCHS officials were pleased and humbled by the positive response to the play.



Speaking about the play, Taha said that the essential message of the play is that each of us is responsible for our actions and each of us must take care of each other as members of society and human family. The play underscored the message of the UAE Innovation Month to think innovatively and independently to help ourselves and each other.

The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.