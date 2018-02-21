UoS students win praise for volunteering

The group of 35 students actively participated in the week-long activities as they guided guests and visitors as well as provided other significant support to the participants.



Sharing their experience before bidding good-bye on Wednesday, the students stressed that volunteering at the event has helped them enhance their abilities to communicate and interact with people from all walks of life. They also acquired new experiences that have improved their self-confidence.



Saleh Al Nuaimi, Assistant Director of Enrollment Management and Academic Guidance Department, the University of Sharjah, said that the varsity management encourages students to take up the challenging role of volunteering as it helps them gain invaluable experience while performing important duties related to the event. It also helps them realize the importance of teamwork.



He said that the team of 15 female and 20 male students, accompanied by their supervisors, performed very well during the event, which witnessed participation of high-profile academicians as well as a number of dignitaries, besides daily visits of thousands of students from various schools and universities.

Saleh Fayyad, a student of Department of Graphic Design and Multimedia, led a team of volunteers and advised them how to deal with the participants showcasing their projects as well as what aspects to consider while they usher the visitors and dignitaries to a particular place as part of their assigned tasks.



Volunteering students were also quite satisfied with their performance and excited about their newfound experience. They stressed that the participation helped them gain invaluable experience by enhancing their abilities and boosted their confidence.

Noorhan Ahmed, a student of the Department of English Language and Literature, said that this was her first experience of volunteering. She thanked her fellow students, who had volunteered earlier on other projects, for encouraging her to join the team.



Amal Mohammad Tayyam, a third-year law student at the University of Sharjah, said she had earlier worked on various occasion including Sharjah Light Festival, graduation ceremony at the university, and the Takatoff program.

“I always look for a chance to volunteer as it gives me an opportunity to learn new things, meet new people, and work with people from various backgrounds that ultimately boost my self-confidence,” she said.



The UAE stresses on the culture of volunteering in promoting sustainable development and building a better future for new generations. The UAE has many organizations that engage in volunteering activities and community service including a national volunteering portal which support volunteering activities across the country. One can volunteer his / her time and services to any social and charitable cause of his / her choice.

The Sharjah Innovation Week was celebrated from February 15-21 as part of the UAE Innovation Month at Al Majaz Waterfront and the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences. Through the Innovation Month, Sharjah aims to transform innovation into an institutional culture that reflects its positive impact on society, establishes a working curriculum for all government and academic institutions in the Emirate, and encourages the private sector and community institutions to form a unified business system based on innovation as a basis for development.