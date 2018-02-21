UAE Innovation Month: Sharjah Police Spotlights AI Role in Achieving Progress

The workshop was presented by Captain Naseem Al Mashwi, Manager of Innovation and Future Shaping, who asserted that artificial intelligence (AI) is positioned to support a variety of sectors in the UAE, including energy, technology, education and many more. Captain Al Mashwi confirmed that the country is expected to make a quantum leap in the said sectors through the use of robots.



She noted that government innovation can only be achieved through the cooperation of qualified and capable individuals. "The process of innovation should not be limited to a group of individuals, but should be open for participation by everyone," affirmed the Manager of Innovation and Future Shaping.



She mentioned that AI is certain abilities possessed by computer software, mimicking or duplicating the functions of the human brain. Such software has the ability to learn and deduce.



While many participants in the ‘Innovation and Artificial Intelligence’ workshop expressed their fear that robots could replace the human role in carrying out numerous tasks, Captain Al Mashwi assured that robots would only support the role of man, given that they cannot work without human supervision.

Towards the conclusion of the workshop, Captain Al Mashwi encouraged participants to share their innovative thoughts, which could considerably help develop the government sector in the UAE.