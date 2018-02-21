SGMB devotes efforts to UAE Innovation Month coverage

The Bureau has assigned a team of highly qualified journalists to cover the numerous activities and workshops held as part of the event across local and international media, as well as social networks.

The two centres have seen considerable turnout of media professionals from across the UAE. They both have been a major help to these professionals, facilitating their reporting of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, being celebrated from February 15-21.

Hessa Al Hammadi, Manager of Government Communication Department, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, who has been supervising the media centres, said: "Under the supervision and guidance of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau team and Sharjah 24 have been providing thorough media coverage of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah."

Al Hammadi emphasised the significance of the UAE Innovation Month for every citizen and resident in the country. "It reflects our pride in the culture of creativity and innovation adopted by the country to provide a safe future for us and for coming generations," she added.

Al Hammadi indicated that since the launch of the event, the SGMB team has been working in full swing to cover the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah in a manner that reflects the true image of the event and conveys its message worldwide.

The Manager of the SGMB’s Government Communication Department valued the role of the various media outlets that have been introducing Sharjah’s innovations and creations to the world through their outstanding coverage, which helps stimulate creativity and promote awareness of its importance.

The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.