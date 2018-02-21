Workshop on cloud classrooms and electronic paper screens held at SCASS

The workshop was conducted by Dr. Samar Marqad, Associate Professor at the College of Business Administration, UoS.

Marqad talked about the modern and innovative methods in the use of information systems in the university education sector. She gave a detailed explanation on the latest innovations used in teaching and lecturing.

She explained that devices and equipment for improving and developing the teaching methods are currently in the United States and Europe but not in the Arab world so far.

The new innovations include foldable tablets, cloud classrooms and electronic paper screens, Marqad said, adding that they will definitely enter the education sector in the UAE in the near future.

The workshop is aimed at motivating universities and colleges to introduce these innovations to their programmes with a view to developing the educational process, she said.

These technologies serve best in improving communication between teachers and students with the aim of upgrading education in universities where the student will undoubtedly become the focus of the educational process and will fully integrate with his/her teacher, curriculum and colleagues, she added.

In addition, a student will receive information not only from the teacher but will open up too many sources, she said, adding that these technologies will also ensure prompt communication among the parties to the educational process.