Bodour Al Qasimi promotes Mohammed Al Musharrakh to CEO of ‘Invest in Sharjah’

The promotion comes in recognition of Al Musharrakh’s immense efforts and outstanding roles in his previous positions at Shurooq and Invest in Sharjah where he has worked tirelessly to set strategies and action plans that enhance the investment environment in Sharjah and develop economic partnerships on local, regional and international levels.

Mohammed Juma Al Musharrakh holds a Master’s degree in International Business Management from the Australian University of Wollongong in Dubai, and a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the American University in Sharjah. He recently graduated from the Executive Leaders Programme at the London Business School in the United Kingdom.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said: “The Emirate of Sharjah considers its citizens as key pillars of development, capitalising on its local human workforce and encouraging them to embrace creativity and innovation. This builds their professional and leadership capacities, strengthening their role in the UAE’s drive for prosperity and progress.”

Al Musharrakh joined Shurooq in 2012, where he was Head of Investment Promotion, until he was appointed to Deputy Director at the Sharjah FDI office. In September 2016, Al Musharrakh was promoted to the Director of the Office, and continued his journey of success onto CEO of the FDI Office.

Prior to joining Shurooq, Al Musharrakh held numerous posts in the International Affairs Department at Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and was responsible for organising a number of international exhibitions and conferences during his tenure there.

Shurooq announced the launch of the Invest in Sharjah brand on the sidelines of the second edition of the Sharjah FDI Forum in September 2016, with a view to promoting the emirate. Invest in Sharjah was soon transformed into a separate office affiliated to Shurooq, to give boost the emirate’s promotion efforts.