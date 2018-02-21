SGG put design and technology at the heart of the community for UAE Innovation Month

As one of SGG’s key philosophies to contribute to the community and act with social responsibility, 15 guides (aged 12-15 years) designed and produced a 3D printed model of a park for children that could be used by individuals with disability and special needs to enjoy leisure time and mix with their able-bodied peers.

In the second of the two projects for Sharjah’s Innovation Week, the guides created a 3D printed book about the iconic landmarks in Sharjah. The concept behind the book was to educate residents and visitors about the emirate, while the girls were introduced to modern design and technology methods.

In learning Computer Aided Design (CAD) and 3D printing techniques, the girls also reinforced their skills in working as a team to develop their ideas and highlighted SGG’s role in developing their abilities to play a meaningful and potentially professional role in technology in the future.

Shaikha Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG, said: “Sharjah Innovation Week provided the perfect opportunity for the guides to not only challenge themselves in a technical environment but also required them to innovate in ways that could give back to the community.”

She added: “The park model for children with special needs showed the guides’ skills in the design elements of the project and their understanding of how to accommodate children pf various abilities and needs, and how to make their lifestyles more enjoyable and their leisure time more accessible.”

The guides took six sessions, each lasting three hours to complete both projects. While still in a concept stage, the park for children with special needs has the potential to be adopted and built in real life.

Sharjah’s guiding movement was first established in 1973, after which it spread across the emirates, giving rise to the Girl Guides Association of the United Arab Emirates in 1979. Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, SGG aims to inspire and nurture future generations to become progressive global citizens by providing a platform for girls to develop to their fullest potential.