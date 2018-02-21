SUPC inspires students with sustainable urban environment workshop during UAE Innovation Month

Designed for universities students, the innovation-oriented workshops will focus on the various interventions, which are built on sustainability principles that urban planners have at their disposal.

Held under the slogan ‘Innovation Starts with You’, UAE Innovation Month is a nationwide event that seeks to encourage a culture of innovation. Making its way through all seven emirates, UAE Innovation Month will move to Sharjah from February 15th to the 21st. In line with the Year of Zayed, the activities of the month will also honour the defining role played by the late Founding Father of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in guiding the nation towards the path of innovation.

Speaking about UAE Innovation Month, Eng Khalid Al Ali, Secretary General at Sharjah Urban Planning Council, said, “UAE Innovation Month is unique opportunity to bring attention to the transformative power innovation can have in both the short and long term.

Sharjah Urban Planning Council takes pride in being early adopters of innovative technologies that are the first of their kind in the emirate and support the leadership’s call for an innovation-driven culture in all sectors.”

“This workshop will be geared towards young, engineering students, who wish to open their minds to sustainable solutions that can potentially shape the future of urban environments. We look forward to sharing SUPC’s achievements with the general public, while stimulating the creativity and inventiveness of the participating students,” added Eng Al Ali.

Sharjah Urban Planning Council has worked towards creating an optimised urban environment built on a sound and sustainable infrastructure. Their most recent key innovations that have transformed Sharjah include:

Sharjah Postal Code – The Postal Code is an innovative concept in the UAE and is new to the Emirate of Sharjah. Designed to benefit both individuals and businesses alike, Sharjah Postal code is absolutely free. The Sharjah Postal Code app streamlines how mail and packages are transported, saving time and costs on deliveries. The postal code also simplifies finding locations, which simultaneously provides a boost to Sharjah businesses, while also aiding emergency services to reach locations quickly and accurately.

Google Street View – There are few entities that encapsulate innovation as perfectly as Google. The complete image capturing of districts, streets, monuments and landmarks, Google Street View has allowed users to digitally explore Sharjah through high-resolution 360-degree panoramic imagery. Google Street View goes beyond providing visual directions for people. It also helps businesses attract customers as users can view a restaurant, hotel or real estate property before arriving. The new service is also useful for field research and studies. It will highlight existing and future projects in the Emirate, building knowledge and awareness of Sharjah’s appeal.

Smart Watches –In order to raise health awareness among government employees, SUPC has introduced state-of-the-art Smart Watches. This device accurately tracks an employee’s physical activity during working hours. The watch measures the number of steps walked and the calories burned, while also keeping track of one’s heart rate and sleeping hours. All Government of Sharjah employees have been encouraged to use Smart Watches to improve their physical wellbeing, positioning Sharjah as a Smart Healthy City.