UAE Innovation Month: Four participations by Sharjah Social Services Department

One of these is “Video Meeting for Prisoners’ Children,” a project that enables inmates at penal and correctional institutions to communicate with their children and families through video chat.

Aimed at promoting communication between children and their parents, the project involves two communication platforms, one at the relevant penal and correctional institution and another at the SSD.

Another service presented by the Department as part of the UAE Innovation Month is the use of iPads in e-study, which facilitates the supervision of those enrolled in the SSD’s various courses, as well as access to documents required to complete registration to these courses.

SSD’s participations also include an e-course to educate parents on how to teach their children to say “No”. The course was developed by the Department following visits to several schools and surveys indicating that some parents do not teach their children how to say the word. Registration to the programme, which includes videos, lectures, and tests, can be done through a link that is sent to anyone interested. Upon completion, the student receives a pass certificate of the smart e-course.

Another participation is the "Physiotherapy Robot". Used at the Physiotherapy Centre at the SSD’s Elderly Home, the robot reflects the Department’s keenness to adopt latest technologies to increase patients’ acceptance of physiotherapy.

The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.