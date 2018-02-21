DNA and environment play 50-50 role in creating innovators: Dr. AlSuwaidi

Underscoring the importance of providing the right climate at both home and in school to identify and groom future innovators and inventors, Dr AlSuwaidi pointed out that the seeds of an innovative personality are sown in the very first five years of a child. “Construction of innovative ideas begins in the first five years of one’s life, reaching 90 percent at age five and then decreasing by age based on surrounding environment,” she said.

Identifying the number of factors that go into making an innovative personality, Dr. AlSuwaidi said that DNA or hereditary factors and the environment play an equal or 50-50 role in shaping and determining a child’s future. She listed qualities like intelligence, intuition, motivation, persistence, discipline and analytical skills as some of the qualities that go into making an innovator.

She quoted from a number of studies to point out that how based on the importance of the giftedness, identification and education programs have been developed in many countries around the world. Giftedness is defined as intersection of academic ability, creativity and motivation.

The workshop by Dr. AlSuwaidi was attended by a large number of families with their children. The UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah concludes today at Al Majaz Waterfront and Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences.

The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.