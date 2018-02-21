SCD steers the nation’s youth towards technology and innovation

The SCD exhibit at the event showcased several interesting technological innovations that they put together in collaboration with Japanese company, Kawasaki. It generated great curiosity among visitors of all age groups and challenged their creative and analytical thinking through a series of tech-driven activities.



Visitors tried a hand at the innovative educational programme ‘Cebu’, developed in Finland. It combines educational games, mobile technology and teamwork within a pedagogical framework. The programme harnesses technology to develop user skills in a way that allows them to device innovative solutions to problems and challenges that may face them in their daily lives.



SCD highlighted that this collaboration with Kawasaki was to further their longstanding efforts to attract students and young people to pay more attention to technology, especially with regards to robotics and artificial intelligence. They shared their keenness to develop the capabilities of Emirati students, and encourage them to attend specialised training courses at Kawasaki factories in Japan.



Over the past days, a large number of university students, fresh graduates as well as government and private sector employees visited the SCD stand, and have expressed keen interest in knowing more about the various training programmes organised by SCD that play a vital role in elaborating a strategy that supports innovation as well as the UAE vision 2021.



The visitors of SCD stand also gained insight into the Digital Transformation Program that was recently launched in a strategic partnership with the Higher Committee for Digital Transformation in Sharjah, which seeks to enhance the knowledge and build the capabilities of participants in order to achieve ideal integration in the digital transformation process in their respective organisations. They also were introduced to the Sharjah Leadership Program from which 380 Emirati young leaders were graduated, and commenced contributing to the development of the Emirate of Sharjah and UAE.



Established in 2005, Sharjah for Capability Development is one of the four entities of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation, which operates under the vision and leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation. It is a membership-based community comprised of over 800 dedicated young members who contribute to the overall objectives of the organisation through suggestions, ideas, initiatives, activities and voluntary work. Their flagship program, Sharjah Leadership Program, has produced 380+ graduates – UAE nationals above 18 years of age.