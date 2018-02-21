Zayed Box: An innovative way to celebrate Year of Zayed

Amina Ayoub, who has come up this innovative idea, has prepared a box filled with items related to Sheikh Zayed, which is currently on display at the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy & Space Sciences. She says that each family must have at least one box as it will help them commemorate and celebrate the Year of Zayed in true spirit.



Amina said that Sheikh Zayed was the Ruler of Abu Dhabi and the first President of the UAE, a post that he held for a period of almost 33 years. He has the credit of the formation of the UAE and turning the desert green. But, his personality had much more than these few aspects known to everyone.



“The initiative to commemorate the year 2018 as the ‘Year of Zayed,’ to mark birth centenary of the visionary leader has received overwhelming response from the Emiratis as well as expatriates. Thus, I have created year-long monthly activities to help them pay their respect to the beloved leader. The items I have included in this box will help the residents know more about the visionary leader and practice what he did all through his life,” she said.



She has written two books in Arabic, namely ‘Zikrayat Modon’ (Memories of Cities) and ‘Injazat Sheikh Zayed’ (Sheikh Zayed’s Achievements). She has also created 60 postcards each having wonderful sketch of Sheikh Zayed made by her and a memorable quote of the leader on the rear side of the postcard.

Other items in the box are another set of picture postcards with remarkable quotes of Sheikh Zayed that can be posted on the social media, a charity box to inculcate the habit of giving – which was very close to his heart, and Tea-bags with questions about Sheikh Zayed attached to it.



“The true honor to Sheikh Zayed would be to learn from his values and wisdom. Sheikh Zayed’s words are as relevant today as they were during his lifetime. The items included in the box celebrate the thoughts and ideas that make Sheikh Zayed the remarkable figure he was. It helps you learn his views about environment, heritage, education, progress, leadership, nation, values and women. It is time to renew our pledge to his teachings and transfer it to the new generation.”

The UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah is being celebrated from February 15-21 at Al Majaz Waterfront and the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences. Through the Innovation Month, Sharjah aims to transform innovation into an institutional culture that reflects its positive impact on society, establishes a working curriculum for all government and academic institutions in the Emirate, and encourages the private sector and community institutions to form a unified business system based on innovation as a basis for development.