Noura Al Noman: "Rubu’ Qarn" aims to create a conscious and influential generation that serves UAE

Al Noman said that the strategy of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators is complementary to the roles played by other affiliates of the Foundation.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al-Noman pointed out the mechanism of this strategy aims to create leaders and innovators and build a conscious and influential generation that serves the UAE. “This is the role of these institutions, which Rubu’ Qarn supports,” Al Noman added.

She went on to say that parents' confidence in Rubu’ Qarn institutions enables these institutions to impart the cognitive dimension on the educational side of the children to eventually serve human building in the end.