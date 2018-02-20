AUS presents two hydrogen-powered drones used for television photography

The two projects were the outcome of a joint effort by a group of students from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the AUS includes Hassan Hussain Muhsen, Ghanem Jamaluddin, Saeed Al Ghannaj, Hamza Maqbool, Hussein Mahfouz, Salem Al Rumaithi, Sultan Bin Hilal and Ali Rashid.

Hassan Hussain Muhsen student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering said it is a hydrogen-powered drone that is supplied with energy by a hydrogen battery, which is characterised by being a renewable carbon-free energy.

The drone used in television photography can carry a machine of up to 2 kg and does not require a landing area because it can fly at a low altitude to enable the person to take the parts required to be delivered or installed, he said, adding that the weight of the drone and the battery is around 7 kg.

The second invention is a motor-controlled drone used for improving air resistance, Muhsen said, adding that the drone took one full semester to build.