Follow-Up Committee of the Initiatives of UAE President inaugurates first phase of Mleiha Road

The road is a 41-kilometre extension of Sheikh Khalifa Road and is part of the wider federal road network, which is being constructed to improve road and traffic efficiency, at an estimated cost of AED184 million.

Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Deputy Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Committee, stated that the committee has implemented infrastructure development projects throughout the country, as per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and based on his desire to achieve the highest standards of safety and prosperity for UAE citizens, to support the overall development of various regions of the country.

He added that the committee, with the monitoring of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, aims to develop national roads and provide an advanced and safe road network that will meet the needs of citizens, residents and the country’s visitors, according to the highest international standards. Al Zaabi noted that these projects constitute progress in the country’s new road network and are part of a series of comprehensive development projects, to be added to the UAE’s advanced infrastructure.

The project will link Sharjah and Mleiha and will pass within the borders of Sharjah, Al Batayeh and Mleiha, linking Sharjah with Sheikh Khalifa Highway and Kalba Road and enabling vehicles and passengers to reach Fujairah, Kalba City and the border area between the UAE and Oman.