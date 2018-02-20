Rubu’ Qarn invests in leaders of tomorrow

Announcing its strategic plan 2018-2021 at a press conference Tuesday, Rubu’ Qarn emphasised the need to strengthen a progressive nation through the next generation by supporting their progress from early childhood to early adulthood, and will integrate its four subsidiaries, the Sharjah Children, the Sharjah Youth, Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and Sharjah for Capability Development, (formerly known as Sharjah Tatweer Forum) to cultivate a creative, knowledgeable and innovative society.

The values of the new strategy of Rubu’ Qarn are exemplified by six key elements; enhancing creativity and innovation, engagement, influence, sponsorship, Emiratisation and sustainability. This will be achieved by expanding programmes and events that bring together life skills, specialised fields and general activities which meet the needs of the three target age groups; children aged 6-12 years, young adults aged 13-18 years and men and women aged 19-31 years.

Rubu’ Qarn also unveiled its new institutional identity and those of the four entities which come under the Rubu’ Qarn umbrella to highlight its ambitious approach to raising a community of innovators and captains of industry.

The announcement was made at the Executive Office of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi in the presence Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council; Abdullah Al Owais, Sharjah Chamber’s Chairman of the Board; Dr. Mansour Mohammed bin Nassar, Director of the Legal Department at the Office of the Ruler of Sharjah; Rubu’ Qarn’s Board of Trustees: Colonel Abdul Aziz Abdul Rahman Al Noman, Erum Mazher Alvie, Noura Al Noman, Jasem Mohammad Al Beloushi, Reem bin Karam and Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, and Khawla Al Serkal, Director General of Sharjah Ladies Club, Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Women Sports Foundation.

Rubu Qarn’s new strategy aligns with Sharjah’s approach to invest in children, young adults and the current generation of men and women who will all contribute to the progress of the UAE and the international community.

The new strategy will enforce a consolidated action plan in all institutions under the umbrella of Rubu’ Qarn, with the aim of creating talented, ambitious young leaders and provide them with the support to develop their skills and abilities from early childhood to early adulthood.

A video was shown that featured highlights of the speech of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah at the Sharjah Government Communication Forum 2017, addressing Sharjah’s strategy to support the next generation, and prepare them to become the leaders of the future.

Communal Partnership:

Noura Al Noman, Director of the Executive Office of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Board of Trustees at Rubu’ Qarn, said: “With its new strategic plan, the vision of Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Leaders and Innovators will achieve sustainable integration between its four subsidiaries through implementing programmes and events in cooperation with local and international partners. It aims to discover, develop and invest in the talented young people of today, reaping the rewards of a stimulated, creative and innovative tomorrow.

“The strategic plan was developed in line with several reference points, most notably Emiri decrees and administrative decisions, UAE Vision 2021, the National Agenda, UAE National Innovation Strategy, UAE Strategy for Green Development, the action plan of the Sharjah Baby Friendly Office and the survey and feedback report evaluating Rubu’ Qarn’s institutions, which have all ensured that it is a fully comprehensive plan covering our every objective.

“The programmes that are developed as part of the strategic plan aim to nurture life skills, including analytical thinking, efficient communication, negotiation, time management and emotional intelligence within specialised fields such as literature and languages, sports, sciences and technology, arts and entrepreneurship. The general activities comprise practical training, guidance and counselling, local and international participation and competitions. All these programmes and activities aim to hone the skills and nurture the creative talents of the target groups.”

“The family plays a vital role in the lives of their children and this is why the choice of enrolling children and young adults to the four subsidiary institutions of Rubu’ Qarn is a family choice primarily. Multiple pioneering and innovative programmes and initiatives were introduced into Rubu’ Qarn’s subsidiary institutions to provide the families with multiple options about the future they want to give to their children.” Director of the Executive Office of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, added

Young Leaders:

For his part, Jassem Mohammed Al Baloushi, Member of the Board of Trustees of Rubu’ Qarn, said: “The new strategy emphasises the concept of integration in nurturing generations through supporting them and enabling them to build on their knowledge and experience foundations.

The engagement of young generations in the series of programmes presented by the institutions which fall under the Rubu’ Qarn umbrella delivers an integrated front across diversified age groups that each institution targets. Essentially, there is one overriding objective through different assignments distributed among the four constituents of the Rubu’ Qarn.”

“The long-term goals are to achieve social and economic development, enhancing the role of professional young people to elevate Sharjah’s competitiveness as a key destination for business and education, as well as develop the UAE’s pioneering position at international forums,” Al Baloushi added.

Complementary Roles:

The new strategy includes dedicated roles for each institution that falls under the umbrella of Rubu’ Qarn, designed for the specific age groups through content, programmes and events.

The strategy sets the role of the Sharjah Children to provide pioneering programmes in the overall development of children aged 6-12 years, implementing the best practices and standards which align with social and cultural values and ethics, while the role of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah is to nurture and develop the potential of girls aged 12-18 years, aligning with the highest international standards.

The Sharjah Youth will develop the skills of young people aged 12-18 years, while the Sharjah for Capability Development will enhance the capabilities of young Emiratis aged 18-31 years and cultivate relationships between different sectors to elevate the competitiveness of the Emirate of Sharjah.

Partners’ Support:

The new strategy of the Rubu’ Qarn is inspired by the unparalleled support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs and Chairperson of Rubu’ Qarn. The strategy is further strengthened by the support of an array of partnerships with institutions and departments related to supporting the capabilities of young generations.

The Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Leaders and Innovators, which targets UAE nationals aged 6-31 years, invests in the talents of children, young adults and adults and empowers them to contribute to Sharjah, the UAE and society in general. It seeks to develop the role of young people in all sectors to build on the competitive status of Sharjah as a regional and international cultural, business and education hub.