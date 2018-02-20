Al Tala Elementary School presents a model of hydraulic crane made of recyclable materials

The model was designed by Jawaher Mohammed Saeed and Anfal Faisal Mubarak, two grade 7 students, under the supervision of science teacher Awatef Al Zarouni.



The project made up of recyclable materials is aimed at making it easier for people to understand how a hydraulic crane is operated.



The centre continues to display projects by university and school students between February 15 and 21.



For this project, which is based on the same principle as the hydraulic press, the students used two pieces of wood, nails of various sizes, a toy car, two pipes of different sizes and diameters, a connection pipe, four pieces of metal of equal size and 5 cylindrical iron bars.



"Theoretically, the project is available in grade 9 curriculum and the idea is taken to be practically implemented in order to make it easier to explain the subject, Al Zarouni said, noting that the materials used in the project were recyclable.



The two students said they were delighted to participate in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah with this project listed under the Ministry of Education's participation in the event, adding that the event gave them the opportunity to communicate and interact with the public and visitors to explain the idea of the project.