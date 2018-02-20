ceremony UAE’s Next-Gen entrepreneurs accelerate towards success

The programme helps early stage, high-growth startups scale their business through intensive workshops and mentorship. During the showcase, ten teams and individuals pitch their ideas, which hail from F&B to technology to healthcare, in front of leading investors, key opinion leaders and heads of government entities, enabling them to connect with the right people who will help push their startups forward.



Ten teams and individuals, having passed through rigorous screening for innovativeness, commercial viability and potential impact, were shortlisted by Sheraa, after which they underwent an intensive four-month training and mentorship program. The new startups were supported with seed funding, trade license, office-space and access to customers amongst other benefits.



Actively involved in the day’s agenda including reviewing business models, assess vision of these startups, were potential investors and industry veterans from the UAE business community who offered valuable advice to the entrepreneurs during their journey on to turning ideas into cohesive, feasible business plans.



“A sincere passion for business, an excitement to perform and deliver, paying heed to guidance, effectively utilising resources and support to finally showcase what was just an idea is what today is all about,” says Najla Al Midfa, General Manager of Sheraa. “The best part about ‘Showcase Day’ is the visual representation of hard work. It is humbling to do this in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi who has been a key figure in developing Sheraa and supporting entrepreneurial ventures and dreams of the youth.”



“The journey has only begun for these young entrepreneurs and we are excited to nurture, harness and mentor these talents in hopes of empowering them to succeed in their respective industries and to their best abilities,” adds Al Midfa.