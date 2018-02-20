Ohood Al Roumi visits ‘UAE Hackathon – Data for Happiness’

The third stage of the Hackathon is held in Sharjah, Ajman, and Umm Al Quwain as part of the Innovation Week, with the participation of about 400 contestants representing universities, government employees, and others, competing to identify different solutions for various challenges in areas of education, health, transportation, social relations, lifestyle and others.

Al Roumi was accompanied in her visit by Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director General of Department of eGovernment Sharjah, and Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Deputy Director General for Telecommunications Sector at the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA), the organiser of the event, which is supported by National Programme of Happiness and Positivity.

Al Roumi emphasised that the Hackathon reflects the UAE Government’s efforts to encourage all segments of society, including employees, students and innovators as well as to empower national talents to utilise technologies in developing innovative solutions to challenges in vital sectors, which raise the levels of happiness and quality of life in society, and support the UAE’s directives in this field.

Al Roumi expressed her happiness with the innovative ideas presented by the participants, and reviewed the open data sets provided by government and private entities. She also spoke to a number of participants and listened to explanation of the smart solutions they are developing to address challenges included within the Hackathon.

Support efforts to enhance innovation

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, said: “Our participation in the UAE Hackathon is part of our efforts to promote creativity and innovation within the government and academic fields. It also reflects our continuous efforts to encourage the youth to present innovative ideas and initiatives to achieve society’s happiness, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah”.

Al Qasimi added: “Hosting one of the UAE Hackathon stages in Sharjah is part of Sharjah’s activities for the Innovation Month, and it is a motivation for community’s participation in open data utilisation and development of innovative solutions. This would lead to innovating more effective government initiatives that benefit the residents of Sharjah, as well as raise the emirate’s position locally and regionally.”

Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al-Qasimi clarified that “the UAE Hackathon is in line with the UAE’s strategy to adopt the concepts of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, in which smart and interactive services are provided around the clock to achieve customer happiness. It is therefore necessary to involve Sharjah’s residents in reaching unconventional solutions that contribute to enhancing the digital renaissance of the emirate.”

In turn, Eng. Majed Al Mesmar said: “The UAE Hackathon is in line with the UAE’s highest leadership directives to enhance the country’s international leading position in future shaping and implementation of the Fourth Industrial Revolution concepts. The Hackathon is part of a list of initiatives organised by TRA on the UAE Innovation Month. It provides a unique platform for participants to interact with and analyse big data sets to reach smart solutions. The event is part of TRA’s efforts to empower and qualify national talents to meet the growing human resources needs in the UAE ICT sector.”

Al Mesmar added: “We have the pleasure to be in Sharjah in the presence of this large number of contestants, which reflects a serious awareness of the open data topic and its importance in providing smart solutions to the challenges in various economic and social fields. I thank the universities of Sharjah and Ajman for hosting the third week of the Hackathon.”

All participants will receive a one-day training course as well as a certificate of participation. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony on 4 March 2018 at Zayed University in Dubai.

The winners in each Emirate, which are six teams, will be honored by publishing their solutions and applications on the UAE official portal. Additionally, a video showing the winning work will be published, while winners at the country level will receive valuable prizes.

The decisions are made by a panel of experts in this field. The panel will evaluate and discuss the submitted ideas of the participating teams, make a final decision, and announce the results. On the other hand, the participants will be introduced to the required criteria a week before the start of the Hackathon. These criteria include data utilisation efficiency, product adoption and sponsorship probability, product marketing strategy, and sustainable marketing plan for the product or idea reached by the participating team.