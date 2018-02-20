Focus on indigenous branding to promote local culture, talent

She has been receiving accolades for her project on corporate branding of a local airline, which is currently on display at the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences as part of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah.

She said that there is not much localized marketing strategy or advertising campaign in the region. It gives the local youth a chance to explore the opportunity.

“I definitely feel that we must evolve branding strategies that suit to our local needs and custom. We need to highlight more our culture in our marketing campaigns. That will not only sell our products but will also help us to market our destination,” she said.

“It will also give our youth a chance to prove their mettle,” she added.

To prove her abilities, Muna decided to work on the project of airline branding. From designing the logo to the graphics on the aircraft, she took care of every detail that a full-fledged airline needs while serving both Business and Economy class passengers from 15 to 60 years old. The campaign gives an effective image of luxury and high-quality airline that offers all comforts to its passengers by providing excellent services in all aspects to achieve passengers’ satisfaction.

She pointed out that tourism is growing fast in the UAE. Thus there is a need to create a luxury and high-quality airline brand that reflects the UAE’s culture and spirit.

“I wanted something challenging for my graduating project that would put my skills and abilities to test. But that was not the only reason. I decided to work on airline branding because it is a great way to promote UAE’s development and growth across the world,” she said.

Muna said that this project needed lots of research. She started with gathering information about airline branding worldwide to the aspect that would represent the UAE’s culture. She started with conducting a survey to get the opinion of others about the colors, typefaces, uniforms design and patterns.

“Once I decided the name – Air Shahin, which reflects the UAE’s culture, freedom and performance, the rest became easy as my focus remained on my country, its culture, and the freedom to perform with accuracy. The response I have been receiving gives me confidence that our youth of today are able to create a successful brand for an international product,” she concluded.

The Sharjah Innovation Week is being celebrated from February 15-21 as part of the UAE Innovation Month at Al Majaz Waterfront and the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences. Through the Innovation Month, Sharjah aims to transform innovation into an institutional culture that reflects its positive impact on society, establishes a working curriculum for all government and academic institutions in the Emirate, and encourages the private sector and community institutions to form a unified business system based on innovation as a basis for development.