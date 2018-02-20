Don't call, just click for an ambulance

The App is one of the 12 innovative projects that have advanced to the final stage of the Innovation Competition organised as part of the third International Forum on Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program.

Dr Kakul Agha, who teaches Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Skyline University and mentor of the innovative project, said, “With the rise of different types of chronic illnesses globally, this mobile application looks timely and apt to support patients in the society.”

Abdul Rahman Elmi Noor, who has developed the App, said that he has received positive response from various hospitals. The management of RAK Hospital, and the Rashid Centre for Diabetes and Research at the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Ajman, have already given consent to join the network of hospitals using this smart application.

He said, “The App will be connected to various hospitals. Patients need to download the App, create an ID and save their medical history. When the patient needs to visit a hospital, this App will provide a list of hospitals situated in the vicinity with minimum waiting time. The patient can filter the list as per the insurance coverage, register from home and get the token number by mail or SMS. The process reduces the waiting time immensely.”

The App also offers an option to request for an ambulance with just a few clicks on the mobile device. Along with the request for ambulance, the App also sends the patient’s profile and medical history, making it easy for the medical and paramedical staff to provide first aid as soon as possible and make required arrangements at the hospital.

“This application can change the way hospitals work as it will bring instant medical help to those in need,” he said.

‘HALP’ is another similar mobile App being showcased at the venue. Developed by Mohammad Elabed, a student of Skyline University College Sharjah, this App also promises to improve the experience of patients by speeding up response and improving the standard of first aid in order to minimize causalities.

The Sharjah Innovation Week is being celebrated from February 15-21 as part of the UAE Innovation Month at Al Majaz Waterfront and the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences. Through the Innovation Month, Sharjah aims to transform innovation into an institutional culture that reflects its positive impact on society, establishes a working curriculum for all government and academic institutions in the Emirate, and encourages the private sector and community institutions to form a unified business system based on innovation as a basis for development.