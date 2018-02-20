Institutional Innovation Management discussed at UAE Innovation Month

The workshop, which was held on Monday at Al Majaz Waterfront, focused on areas of institutional work, including products and services, process flow methodology, marketing, laws and regulations, systems and programmes.

"Creativity and innovation are often confused by people, who frequently view the two in the same way. While creativity is about coming up with new ideas, innovation is the process of implementing these ideas," explained Al Shehhi.

He added, "One of the conditions of institutional innovation is that the idea should have been applied already and then modified and improved. For example, if we have a certain product, innovation can be done by developing this product."

Al Shehhi noted that the UAE aims to rank first in the Global Competitiveness Index by 2020. "This objective can only be achieved through implementing innovation strategies and exporting them abroad to form a source of innovation," he asserted.

"Everyone has the ability to innovate, but the tools for innovation, such as brainstorming sessions and innovation labs must be there to encourage people to share their ideas,” concluded Al Shehhi.