SEC reviews recommendations of Sharjah Consultative Council on Department of Seaports & Customs

During the meeting, SEC discussed several key governmental issues and reviewed the developmental projects of the infrastructure and the development of various fields in order to provide a decent life for citizens and residents in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the recommendations from Sharjah Consultative Council discussion the policy of Sharjah Department of Seaports & Customs (SDSC) aimed at enhancing the objectives and functions of the Department through supporting the national economy and qualifying its capabilities to accommodate the increasing movement of ships on its ports, using modern technology in all the ports of the emirate.

The Council adopted the proposal submitted by Sharjah Housing Department to achieve the objectives of the citizen’s service of who are eligible for government support.

The Council also reviewed the report submitted Sharjah Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) on the soil mining in the central region.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the EPAA confirmed in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to preserve the environment and the Biodiversity, the Authority is working to achieve its objectives through coordination with all government agencies to reduce the soil mining and random sand transport.

The Council was briefed the agenda of the Sharjah Consultative Council, SCC’s, 11th meeting of the third ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter, to be held on Thursday, 22 February 2018, to discuss Sharjah Social Security law.

Concluding the meeting, the Council reviewed the decrees, resolutions, and laws issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.