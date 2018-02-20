Al Qasba inspires scientists of the future for UAE Innovation Month

In a wide range of exciting and educational activities at Al Qasba Walkways, children can learn about recycling and energy at the Innovation Lab workshops, exploring the possibilities of a sustainable future.

For children aged between 6 and 12 years, the Science Carnival Show organised by the Sharjah Science Museum in collaboration with Al Qasba features experiments and demonstrations for students and families, aimed at fostering a fascination in innovation.

Visitors also have the opportunity to learn about the new eco-friendly ‘Smart Bench’ in a public location where wireless device chargers and two smart USB connectors provide fast charging for mobile devices and connect to the internet – all powered by solar energy.

Sultan Mohammed Shattaf, Al Qasba Manager, said: “We are always committed to playing a leading role in events throughout the year and UAE Innovation Month is a wonderful opportunity to bring the community together and help children to understand the world around them and how they can contribute to its progress.”

“There is a range of activities at Al Qasba’s innovation week, designed to be both playful and practical. The shows and interactive workshops have created a great sense of curiosity, which has the potential to inspire the innovators of the future,” Sultan Mohammed Shattaf added.

One of the most popular activities of the week is photography, where many of the youngsters are using their smart devices to create mosaics. Under the interactive hashtag #AQInnovates, visitors are taking photos of their favourite moments at the event and sharing them with families and friends on their Instagram and Twitter accounts. The pictures are then automatically printed onto stickers and hand-placed in matching mosaic cells.

Al Qasba is one of the premier leisure, tourism and family destinations in Sharjah and the UAE. It offers state-of-the-art facilities including restaurants, cafés, Masrah Al Qasba Theatre, which accommodates 300 spectators and hosts an array of Arabic and international films and performances, the Multaqa Al Qasba-Conference and Meeting Halls, Kids Fun House, Al Qasba Musical Fountain, and Maraya Art Centre among others.