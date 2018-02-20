UAE Innovation Month: Focus on Dhs1.5 Billion expansion of Sharjah International Airport

These include the massive expansion of the passenger terminal over the next four years, which will increase the capacity of Sharjah International Airport to 20 million passengers by 2027. The expansion also includes using modern facilities such as smart gateways facilitating fast passenger movement and considerably shortening processing time.

Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority, stressed the importance of participating in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah activities, which were inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council.



"Through our participation in the UAE Innovation Month, we are showcasing the most innovative initiatives and projects being implemented by us. Of note is a video presentation on our smart travel initiative, which provides an easy and quick travel experience for travellers passing through Sharjah International Airport.”

He emphasised that the expansion of Sharjah International Airport will significantly boost and multiply the number of passengers visiting the Emirate, improving the existing travel options and boosting economic growth and job creation across various sectors.



Talking about the airport expansion project, he said that the strategic importance of the Sharjah International Airport has further grown in recent years because of its growing passenger traffic, strategic location on the main navigation and trading routes and world-class services and facilities it offers to people and companies in Sharjah and throughout the UAE.

The expansion of the Sharjah International Airport is estimated to cost Dh1.5 billion and will include latest world-class facilities. The expansion will be in several phases and features several projects, the most important of it being the expansion of the road network the airport.



The UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah will continue throughout Sharjah until Wednesday, February 21, and supports the national innovation strategy to establish the country as a global innovation and manufacturing hub.