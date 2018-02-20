AUS presents innovations recognised by scientific journals worldwide

Ayman El-Haj, Professor of Electrical Engineering Department, American University of Sharjah, talked about two key projects that he is supervising for examining electric insulators by drones and artificial intelligence and designing a high frequency antenna for paper and oil insulators, adding that artificial intelligence-based drones are used in both projects.



“The drone can also fly at a reasonable distance from transmission lines to avoid any electrical sparks and this technology can relieve electricity authorities from the burden of sending helicopters and engineers to carry out the necessary maintenance,” he said, adding that the invention is very safe and saves 70-80 per cent of the cost.



He pointed out that the one-year project was under his supervision jointly with Professor Shayok Mukhopadhyay, ‎Assistant Professor - ‎American University of Sharjah, Department of Electrical Engineering, and was prepared by students Anas Mohammed and Adnan Shahpurwala.



“The idea of the second project is based on the fact that as the presumable lifetime of electric transformers is about to be over, an electric spark of limited energy is produced which contributes to the gradual erosion of insulators,” he said, warning that lack of early detection of this erosion may lead to complete failure of the transformer.



A team from the Department of Electric Engineering has been working in this project for 3 years now to have it optimally upgraded and the project was published in two scientific journals; namely, IEEE Transaction on Dielectric and Electric Insulation and I EEE JOURNAL ON SENSORS, El Haj said.