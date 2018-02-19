SCC commends civil defence efforts in achieving strategic indicators and objectives

This came during a meeting Colonel Sami Al Naqbi, Director General of Civil Defence in Sharjah had at Sharjah General Police premises with the Public Utilities Committee in the Council headed by Abdullah Matar Al Ketbi and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the Civil Defence presented a presentation on the vision, mission and goals of the Civil Defence and the strategic path of the Ministry of Interior (2017-2021). Main indicators, initiatives and projects achieved in 2017 were among other issues discussed at the meeting.

The delegation praised the important role the Civil Defence plays in the Emirate and its efforts to protect the lives and property as well as the services it renders to the citizens and residents in Sharjah regarding the building permits and speed of response.

The delegation praised all activities the Civil Defence participates in and their impact on spreading the culture of awareness in reducing fires.

The meeting was attended by Colonel Khalid Al Mansouri, Director of Resources and Support Services Department and several department heads.