Al Zeyoudi inaugurates Al Zubair Public Park in Sharjah

During Dr. Al Zeyoudi's inauguration of Al Zubair Park



After the inauguration, Dr. Al Zeyoudi said the opening comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to build parks in residential areas.



In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sideline of the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Al Zeyoudi pointed out that such projects have distinctive social dimensions, especially when they are close to residential neighbourhoods, where they support social rapprochement.



The Minister of Climate Change and the Environment stressed that the UAE wise leadership attaches great importance to the agricultural heritage and the local tree and its culture to pass on this experience to future generations because of its significant environmental and social impact on food security.



Concluding his statement, Dr. Al Zeyoudi thanked all those involved in such projects and wished them more success.