Luay Allay: Disability inspires innovation

Allay said that the club launched a variety of events in conjunction with UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, which aim to support society's ideas, develop creativity and innovation and enhance new talents.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Allay pointed out that the Club has launched the Roboti initiative to help spread the culture of innovation and excellence. The initiative also aims to help the disabled to rely on their potential to develop their abilities. He pointed out that innovation is an open world which gives the disabled hope that there is nothing impossible and inspires them to develop things around them.

Concluding his statement, Allay stressed that Khorfakkan Club for Handicapped always seeks to consolidate the concept of innovation within its institutional mechanisms and encourage all its members to adopt the approach of innovation as a way of life.