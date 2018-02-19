Innovate to attract schoolchildren towards astronomy, space sciences

UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah at SCASS

Hani has developed a number of equipment using discarded material to generate students’ interest in astronomy and space science. Some of the items are currently on display at the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences, as part of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah.



Among the items on display are a number of ‘optic telescopes’ and a ‘radio telescope.’ The ‘optic telescopes’ have been built by attaching universal telescope camera adaptor to discarded zoom lens of old generation cameras , while ‘radio telescope’ has been built using a discarded dish antenna, LNB, and a receiver.



“I was academician for almost two decades. Since I have spent such long time with students, I know children’s habits and their limitations, what encourages them and what puts them down. Astronomy and space sciences are difficult subjects to teach students at an early stage and maintain their interest for long. It needs to involve them. But it is too expensive to develop those equipment. Thus, I decided to experiment with discarded materials, which can be made useful after adding one or two inexpensive items to it.



Hani has displayed his equipment along with other similar projects developed by the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Astronomy including Holograph, astronomical observatory and simulation of a pressurized rocket launcher, all made of discarded materials.



Holograph is a modern teaching instrument to get 3D image, while simulation of rocket launcher can be used to identify the scientific and physical bases of the projectile launch into space by simulating the launch of an object using air pressure up to a height of 70 meters.



“I am confident involving children in developing such objects will not only keep them creatively engaged but will also generate a lasting interest in astronomy and space sciences,” he added.



The UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah is being celebrated from February 15-21 at Al Majaz Waterfront and the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences. Through the Innovation Month, Sharjah aims to transform innovation into an institutional culture that reflects its positive impact on society, establishes a working curriculum for all government and academic institutions in the Emirate, and encourages the private sector and community institutions to form a unified business system based on innovation as a basis for development.