Fahim Al Qasimi lauds Sharjah’s robust participation in UAE Innovation Month

Sheikh Fahim during his visit to UAE Innovation Month activities in Sharjah





This came during his visit to the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah activities at the Sharjah Centre for Astronomy and Space Sciences and Al-Majaz Waterfront on Monday.



The Executive Chairman of Department of Government Relations visited a number of stands at the two venues and was briefed by officials about the latest inventions and innovations being showcased by government departments, federal institutions and students of various universities based in Sharjah.



Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan al Qasimi lauded the robust participation by government agencies and institutions, which reflects their keenness to keep abreast of the latest scientific developments and innovations and the march of progress witnessed by the UAE. This, he emphasised, represents a promising future for the nation and enhances its status in the comity of nations.



Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi was briefed about the innovative products and initiatives of more than 26 participating government agencies and institutions, besides the innovations and inventions by various colleges and universities. He was all praise for many of the inventions presented by university students at the Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences (SCASS).



Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi stressed the role of innovative thoughts and ideas in the renaissance and development of societies, pointing to the constant efforts by the Emirate of Sharjah to nurture, develop and support creativity and talent that is the basis of innovation.