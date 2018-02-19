Sharjah officials and decision makers learn innovation and problem solving through Lego

As part of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah being held throughout the Emirate, Al Majaz Waterfront hosted on Monday a Lego workshop for senior Sharjah government officials and managers, teaching them the art of problem solving and bringing out their best innovative skills and using all their mental and cognitive faculties within available resources.

As part of the exercises, attendees are given Lego building blocks and toys, asking them to come up with various projects such as building the tallest tower in town, a model community and even create their perception of a nightmarish boss.

Baraa Al Jilani and Ibrahim Tamim from Fun Robotics conducted the workshop with the participants taking part in various exercises and games with the infectious enthusiasm of children.

Al Jilani said that Lego games are usually associated with children. “However, here we are using them as a serious exercise that is aimed at responsible adults and managers and decision makers, encouraging them to use all their innate qualities and mental strength to solve problems and excel at what they do. The idea behind the workshop is to encourage innovation and excellence.”

He said there is something called ‘hand knowledge’. “We may have a general idea of a project in our mind. However, we get to really know it only when we start working on it often surprising ourselves with the final outcome. This is why we encourage everyone to give practical shape to their ideas and often they are surprised with what they finally come up with,” he argued.

Lego workshop is one of the hundreds of activities and events being held throughout Sharjah and across the UAE as part of the UAE Innovation Month.

In addition to Al Majaz Waterfront, Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences, Al Qasba Walkway and Flag Island are the other venues of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah celebrations, to run until Wednesday, February 21.