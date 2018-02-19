UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah stresses importance of studying robotics

The workshop explained the mechanism of robots’ work in a simplified manner. It was aimed at directing the attention of its participants to the field of technology, given that robotics is an important field of study that directly contributes to the progress of a country, according to Eng. Tamim.

The robotics engineer clarified that there are several types of robots, including ones that are used by factories in the manufacture of hardware and electronics, and others that are used for daily purposes, such as cleaning.

He explained that a robot consists of three main parts: sensors, a processor and a motor. Each part carries out a basic function without which the robot cannot move.

He said: "Thanks to their precision, robots are used extensively by a lot of firms and factories. They are also used in medical areas that require a high level of precision in a way that is difficult for doctors to master at times."

During the workshop, participants were divided into two groups of four. Members of each group worked together to design, build and test robotic systems as part of a LEGO game. They then connected the robots to a controller that controlled their movement.